Inditex revives growth as net profit jumps 8.9 percent

Madrid – Inditex group, the owner of fashion brands including Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear and Oysho, has reported its results for the third quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. During the three-month period ending October 31, the company managed to revive growth to the highest rate of the current financial year despite the ongoing impact of exchange rates.

Based on information released by the Spanish fashion multinational, Inditex generated total sales of 9.81 billion euros during the third quarter. This figure represents an increase of 4.88 percent compared to the 9.36 billion euros in sales recorded during the same period last year. In percentage terms, this performance is the lowest differential recorded by the company since the drop in sales experienced during the 2020 financial year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Inditex management maintains that this would rise to 8.4 percent at constant exchange rates.

In the context of the 2025 financial year so far, third-quarter sales follow those recorded in the first quarter of 8.27 billion euros (up 1.52 percent) and the second quarter of 10.08 billion euros (up 1.69 percent). This reveals a notable reactivation of turnover growth to 4.88 percent. Consequently, Inditex closed the first nine months of 2025 with sales of 28.17 billion euros, an increase of 2.73 percent.

Net profit soars 8.9 percent

Regarding profitability, Inditex net profit soared to 1.83 billion euros during the third quarter. This represents an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the net profit of 1.68 billion euros generated by the group during the same period a year ago.

Placed in the context of the first nine months, the profit recorded during this third quarter adds to the 1.31 billion euros (up 0.46 percent) from the first quarter and 1.49 billion euros (up 0.47 percent) from the second quarter. This positions it as the highest profit recorded by the company at the close of a quarter in 2025 so far. It also shows the highest differential, soaring to nearly 9 percent growth compared to the same period a year ago. For the first nine months of 2025, Inditex recorded an accumulated net profit of 4.62 billion euros, an increase of 3.66 percent.

Stock increase and store reduction

Among other highlights in these financial statements, the company reported that inventory increased by 4.9 percent at the close of the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, regarding its commercial network, Inditex completed the first nine months of 2025 with a total of 5,527 stores as of October 31. This includes Zara (1,528), Zara Home (380), Pull&Bear (800), Massimo Dutti (519), Bershka (859), Stradivarius (839), Oysho (389) and Lefties (213). This total figure represents a reduction of 132 stores compared to the 5,659 the group had a year ago. It is one store more in net terms compared to the 5,528 the company had at the close of the first half on July 31.

Outlook and performance at the start of the fourth quarter

Looking ahead to the remainder of the financial year, Inditex stated that sales increased by 9 percent between November 1 and November 24. For the period from November 1 to December 1, sales rose by 10.6 percent at constant exchange rates. If maintained, this growth trend would surpass the 8.4 percent and 6.2 percent sales increases at constant exchange rates recorded during the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025 respectively.

Regarding the outlook for the close of the financial year, the company maintains its expectation of a negative currency impact of 4 percent on 2025 sales. For the year, it also estimates a stable gross margin of plus or minus 50 basis points. Annual gross commercial space growth is expected to be around 5 percent, with positive net space compared to last year.

In summary Inditex revived its growth in the third quarter of the 2025 financial year. It recorded a sales increase of 4.88 percent to 9.81 billion euros, its highest percentage rate of the year.

The company net profit soared 8.9 percent in the third quarter to reach 1.83 billion euros. This marked the highest profit and quarterly growth differential of the year.

The Inditex commercial network was reduced by 132 stores year-over-year to total 5,527 locations at the close of the third quarter. Sales at the start of the fourth quarter are experiencing 10.6 percent growth at constant exchange rates.