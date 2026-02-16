Inditex shares reach new all-time high amid strategic buyback and super bowl visibility

Madrid – Inditex shares experienced a volatile yet ultimately positive trajectory in early 2026, culminating in a historic week driven by strategic financial moves and a landmark cultural moment at the Super Bowl.

New all-time high: Inditex hits 58 euros per share

After an initial record-breaking start to the year in January, Inditex shares faced a mid-month correction following a neutral valuation from Morgan Stanley. The stock reached a temporary floor of 53.82 euros (69.78 dollars) on January 29 before entering a sharp recovery phase.

The primary catalyst for this rebound was the February 4 announcement of a 180 million euro (213.5 million dollars) share buyback programme. This strategic move to acquire up to 3 million shares sent the stock soaring the following morning. On Thursday, February 5, 2026, Inditex set a new all-time high of 58.14 euros per share.

The "Bad Bunny effect"

The following week was defined by the "Bad Bunny effect." The Puerto Rican artist headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, wearing two custom looks designed entirely by Zara. This marked the first time a high-street retailer had dressed a Super Bowl headliner—a strategic move to solidify Zara's cultural footprint in the US, now Inditex's largest market outside Spain.

Investors reacted favorably to the immense brand visibility. Despite an initial dip to 55.68 euros on Friday, February 6, the shares rallied over the following week:

Monday, Feb 9: Revalued by +0.49 percent to close at 57.42 euros.

Tuesday, Feb 10: Fluctuated slightly but reached a daily high of 57.90 euros.

Thursday, Feb 12: Gained +0.81 percent to close at 57.46 euros.

Friday, Feb 13: The shares concluded the week at 57.06 euros, maintaining a premium position above the 57-euro threshold.

Buyback programme execution

Inditex moved quickly to execute its announced strategy, reporting the acquisition of approximately 200,000 shares in the first two days of the programme.

February 5: Acquired 107,000 shares at a weighted average price of approximately 56.83 euros.

February 6: Acquired 92,000 shares at a weighted average price of approximately 56.56 euros.

These acquisitions were split across the Madrid Stock Exchange and Euronext, demonstrating the group's commitment to its long-term incentive plan and shareholder value.

