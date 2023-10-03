Inditex signs agreement with IAF regarding garment industry transformation

Fashion retail giant Inditex has announced that it has signed a framework agreement with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) regarding the transformation of the global garment industry and in support of more sustainable practices and technologies.

The deal with the membership organisation aims to drive forward the development of projects that look to improve working conditions, protect the environment, promote transparency and accelerate circularity in the supply chain, according to a release.

As part of the framework, IAF and Inditex said they had identified key areas of focus, including the advancement of industrial development in producing countries and pushing for an industry to convert waste into new raw materials.

The duo added that there was also an emphasis on enhancing working conditions, with actions centred around social protections, diversity and health and safety.

The group further detailed plans around the creation of a common framework designed to measure and verify the impacts of the textile industry, in a bid to “encourage resilience and the adoption of transparency-enhancing practices”.

In a release, Inditex CEO, Óscar García Maceiras, said on the deal: "Collaborating with apparel federations is key to driving a change that reaches the entire apparel and textile industry, addressing both the social and environmental challenges ahead.

“This agreement will allow us to continue developing and integrating best practices, foster innovation and invest in the most efficient technologies as this contributes to raising standards and competitiveness of the industry as a whole.”