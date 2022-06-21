Infinited Fiber Company to invest 400 million euros in commercial-scale factory

Textile technology firm Infinited Fiber Company has announced plans to build its first commercial-scale factory in Kemi, Finland, where it will produce regenerated textile fibre for apparel.

The factory will be located at the Veitsiluoto industrial site of renewable materials company Stora Enso, in a converted building that is currently housing a discontinued paper production line.

Infinited said in a release that it is planning to invest an estimated 400 million euros into the project, which is expected to create around 270 jobs in the area and an annual fibre production capacity anticipated to be 30,000 metric tons.

The company is already working with the likes of Inditex, Patagonia, PVH Europe, H&M and Bestseller on the supply of its fibre called Infinna, which is created using cotton-rich textile waste. Each of the partners have committed to multi-year agreements to utilise the regenerative fibre in future apparel production.

The factory is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

“Circularity is at the heart of our business. We aim to make use of existing resources in all that we do, which makes the historic Veitsiluoto industrial site a great fit for us,” said the company’s CEO and co-founder, Petri Alava.

Alava continued: “Finland has solid bioeconomy know-how and is very supportive of circular economy innovations. We see these as major strengths that enable Finland to become a leader in the creation of the new, circular economy-based textile industry value chain.”