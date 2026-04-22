Innovative Eyewear reports record sales growth for first quarter 2026

US-based smart eyewear developer Innovative Eyewear has announced preliminary unaudited sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company, which manufactures products under the Lucyd, Reebok, Nautica, and Eddie Bauer brands, achieved preliminary first quarter (Q1) sales of approximately 0.81 million dollars. This figure represents an increase of 78 percent compared to Q1 2025, marking the highest first-quarter revenue in the history of the company.

This performance extends the streak of year-over-year (YoY) quarterly revenue growth for the company to 11 consecutive quarters. The growth rate for Q1 2026 also indicates an acceleration from the full-year 2025 growth rate of approximately 63 percent.

Innovative Eyewear chief executive officer Harrison Gross stated that the results represent the strongest start to any year in the history of the company. “Whilst these results remain subject to audit, we are highly encouraged by the preliminary Q1 2026 sales performance and by the commercial pipeline we are seeing in our optical, safety, and sporting goods channels,” Gross said. He highlighted that demand for workforce connectivity solutions remains a primary driver for the business.

Market expansion and product recognition

Lucyd Armor, the most popular product line for the group, recently received the 2026 Red Dot Design Award and the NHPA Retailer’s Choice Award. Market analysis indicates that Lucyd Armor holds approximately 44 percent market share of smart safety glasses on Amazon.

Innovative Eyewear management stated that the product remains the only smart safety glass on the platform with full safety certification in the US, Canada, and the European Union. The company has focused on building a diverse product mix and international footprint to maintain its position as a value leader in the smart eyewear sector.

To bolster its direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth, the company is in negotiations with several retailers to introduce Lucyd Armor and Reebok products into brick and mortar stores across the US and Canada throughout 2026. Target partners include big box stores, traditional optical chains, and hardware and automotive retailers.

Industrial partnerships and white label opportunities

Several industrial and logistics companies are currently testing Lucyd products for workforce use; these firms include DHL, Do It Best / True Value, and Thermo King. Additionally, the company launched a white label offering at the most recent Vision Expo trade show.

The white label service allows retailers and legacy eyewear brands to introduce smart products in partnership with Innovative Eyewear. The company confirmed it has already secured an affirmative commitment for a white label line of smart safety glasses.

Preliminary results also indicate improved gross margins for the period. The Q1 2026 gross profit margins showed a significant increase over full-year 2025 margins, which the company attributed to effective tariff mitigation actions.

The company continues to focus on its mission to ‘Upgrade Your Eyewear’ through Bluetooth and ChatGPT enabled frames. These products are offered in hundreds of combinations to serve the sunglasses, sporting goods, and safety eyewear markets.