Inside Mulberry and Courrèges’ digital ID adoption

British leather goods specialist Mulberry has announced plans to equip its products with digital IDs, a tool that has also been adopted by Courrèges.

Mulberry will be bringing digital product information to all of its leather goods by 2025, said its managing director Thierry Andretta at the 2022 Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen on Wednesday. Andretta was part of the panel talk ‘Traceability and Transparency for Systematic Change’, which also included EON boss, Natasha Franck.

The US software company, which has a particular focus on digital IDs, is helping Mulberry to integrate this tool into its products. The first pieces to be equipped with the digital ID are the Pre-Loved bags, which come from the circular economy programme ‘Mulberry Exchange’.

By providing Mulberry’s products with the digital ID, the authentication and resale of the products becomes easier as all relevant information, such as model, colour and place of manufacturing, is stored. Customers can scan the label with their mobile phone and thus get access to the information and other services that are provided in the cooperation between EON and Mulberry. Additional options include services such as authentication, repair and resale.

The implementation of the first digital IDs are planned for this month.

Courrèges also relies on digital IDs

Even before Andretta spoke on the introduction of the digital ID card during his presentation, Courrèges CEO Adrien Da Maia also talked about using the feature during a panel discussion in Copenhagen on the topic of retail. Like Mulberry, the French fashion house has relied on EON as its partner.

When he joined Courrèges two years ago, De Maia began networking with partners to facilitate the ID tag aspect, he said. It was this he believed would make resale easier and make more data available. But the process is not only made easier for consumers, the aspects of authentication and customer satisfaction are also improved for the resale platforms through a faster procedure.

Da Maia took part in a talk with Vestiaire Collective CEO Maximilian Bittner, whose resale platform the Courrèges boss sees as a potential partner for this digitisation step.

Bittner also said he was certain that the digital ID is a good solution to sell second-hand clothing more easily. “Instead of going to our app and filling in what material, colour, size, model and sub-model the product is, in an ideal world you just scan it, it fills everything in and it’s uploaded,” said the CEO of the resale platform.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.