Inspiration Commerce Group acquires Trouva

Trouva, the online marketplace known for connecting independent boutiques with shoppers, has been acquired by Inspiration Commerce Group (ICG), which also owns Stylight and MyBestBrands.

The move marks the fifth owner for Trouva in three years. Most recently, the retail platform was acquired by GCG Capital in February, following its entry into pre-pack administration and the subsequent pause in trading in January 2025.

Before GCG Capital, Trouva was owned by Fy!, the AI-enabled marketplace for home and living (April 2024), Cambridge-based start-up Re:store (January 2023) and British homeware and furniture retailer Made.com (May 2022).

In a statement, Inspiration Commerce Group, which has offices in Toronto, Canada and Munich, Germany, said the acquisition of Trouva marks the strategic entry into the niche curated marketplace space, “reinforcing its mission to support and scale authentic retail experiences”.

Andrew Ladouceur, founder and chief executive of Inspiration Commerce Group, said: “Our track record with brands such as Stylight and MyBestBrands has shown that when you combine a passion for curation with disciplined operational execution, you can unlock tremendous value for both shoppers and boutique partners.

“Trouva embodies the very spirit of discovery that we cherish, and we intend to invest heavily in its platform, vendor relationships, and customer experience.”

Trouva to join Inspiration Commerce Group’s portfolio, including Stylight and MyBestBrands

Founded in 2016, Trouva launched to champion small-scale fashion and homeware retailers by providing global exposure and a seamless shopping experience. However, in recent years, Trouva’s operations faced uncertainty as ownership changes and payment backlogs led to concerns among its boutique partners.

Under its ownership, ICG said that Trouva will continue to prioritise boutique partnerships and unique product discovery, while benefiting from the parent company’s proven operational capabilities, robust financial infrastructure, and deep industry relationships, ensuring reliable payments, consistent platform support, and renewed trust among boutiques and consumers alike.

ICG’s portfolio includes Stylight, a hub for premium apparel, accessories, and home and living content, which has a strong presence across Europe and North America. Since acquiring Stylight in 2024, ICG has driven double-digit growth by optimising marketplace logistics, strengthening brand partnerships, and expanding into new markets.

In addition, MyBestBrands has benefited from ICG’s expertise in scaling technology-driven retail channels, achieving profitability for the first time in its long operating history.

ICG to modernise Trouva’s website and expand its footprint to North America

ICG adds that its priority for Trouva is to enhance its online platform, and its website will undergo a phased modernisation plan, including faster checkout, improved search algorithms, and seamless integration with boutique inventory systems. ICG will also invest in targeted marketing campaigns to re-engage lapsed customers, spotlight high-potential boutiques, and expand Trouva’s footprint into North American markets.

The new owners also expressed how they will offer immediate boutique support to expedite outstanding payments and implement a transparent invoicing process, as well as operational stability, including centralised finance, customer support, and vendor relations teams to ensure “consistent, scalable, and reliable operations”.

Ladouceur added: “Independent boutiques are the lifeblood of a vibrant retail ecosystem. We understand the challenges these entrepreneurs face - especially around cash flow and operational support.

“By integrating Trouva into ICG’s proven infrastructure, we will ensure boutiques are paid on time, have direct access to marketing resources, and can focus on curating extraordinary products without distraction.”