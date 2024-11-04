Inspired Beauty Brands acquires men’s grooming brand Fix Your Lid

Inspired Beauty Brands (IBB) has announced the acquisition of Fix Your Lid from HBB Consumer Products, makers of men's grooming and styling products made in the United States.

"Fix Your Lid's bold and distinctive products are a perfect match for IBB's mission to deliver the highest performing products at affordable prices for everyone. We admire all that Fix Your Lid has accomplished, and are excited to build on and grow that exceptional foundation in the men's grooming category," said Sam Maniaci, CEO of Inspired Beauty Brands in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Margaret Wernars, owner of HBB Consumer Products, added: "we are very proud of the high-quality products and strong consumer affinity that Fix Your Lid has built over the past seven years and we are very excited about the future opportunities under IBB's stewardship."

Fix Your Lid joins IBB's well-established portfolio of beauty brands including HASK, Gray Away, and HnP. IBB's products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide, including at key partners such as Target, Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, and HEB in the United States.