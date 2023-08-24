Institute of Digital Fashion presents its new development board

Launched in London in 2020 by Leanne Elliot Young and Cat Taylor, the Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF) presents itself as a think tank that provides immersive digital solutions, strategies and innovations aimed at strengthening the link between reality and the virtual world for a more inclusive, sustainable and diverse fashion industry.

IoDF is now strengthening its team and welcoming influential figures from the fashion world. Within its development board, the think tank welcomes professionals who share the founders' vision of "revolutionising fashion through digital innovation".

"As individuals who share our values, ethics and mission, their guidance will enable IoDF to navigate and be a disruptor in today's fashion and technology landscape, working towards an industry designed for users and designers rather than corporations," the founders said in a post on the Institute of Digital Fashion's Linkedin page.

The new members include: David Cash, founder and CEO, Cash Labs

Demi Karanikolaou, head of luxury fashion partnerships, Amazon

Dio Kurazawa, co-founder of The Bear Scouts

Francois Souchet, global head of sustainability and impact consulting, BPCM

Kai Henry, CEO, #Fewture Studios

Krista Kim, artist in the metaverse, co-founder of #0.xyz & #0Studio.ai

Morten Grubak, global executive creative director, Vice Media / Virtue Futures

Nina Patel, luxury retail innovation consultant

Robin Douglas Westling, creative director at Swedish Fashion Council

Ryan Lee-Teng, vice president business development, CLO Virtual Fashion Inc.

Stéphanie Bretonnière, founder and CEO of Weimpact.World

Stevie King, executive vice president, Purple

Teddy Pahagbia, founder and CEO of Blvck Pixel

Tom Grogan, CEO of MDRx

Zee Kilpack, strategic programme manager, Snap Inc.

"Together with our development board, we look forward to shaping a future where IRL x URL work in perfect harmony: digital doesn't negate the physical, but enhances, overlays and builds narratives that combine the two. Our work with global brands is testament to this: we are showing how digital can complement and inform the physical, simultaneously supporting innovation and sustainability," explains Leanne Elliot Young, co-founder and CEO of IoDF.

The role of this development council will be to provide strategic advice on research, development, partnerships and collaborations. It will also consider the launch of the Learning Academy.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.