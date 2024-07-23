Inter Parfums posts Q2 net sales growth of 11 percent

Second quarter net sales at Inter Parfums rose to 342 million dollars, up 11 percent versus the same quarter of 2023. Net sales for the six month period increased 7 percent to 666 million dollars.

The company’s net sales in Europe increased 14 percent to 226 million dollars, while net sales in the USA increased 8 percent to 120 million dollars.

Commenting on the trading update, Jean Madar, chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, said in a release: “With strong sell-in from our newest licences, Roberto Cavalli and Lacoste, and healthy fragrance demand, second quarter sales were a record 342 million dollars, up 11 percent from the second quarter of 2023. This growth also reflects our more balanced pace of launches and advertising and promotional investments, as compared to heavy concentrations during peak selling periods.”

In 2006, Van Cleef & Arpels and Interparfums signed a 12-year worldwide licence agreement to manufacture and distribute perfumes and related products under the former’s brand name, which was subsequently extended for a further six years until December 31, 2024. The company said that the discussions are underway to renew the agreement for an additional nine-year term, beginning January 1, 2025.

“While the global fragrance market remains robust with positive trends leading to strong demand for our products, sell-in continues to grow more slowly than sell-out and we are seeing continued challenges in Eastern Europe. As such, we are reaffirming our 2024 guidance of net sales of 1.45 billion dollars, resulting in earnings per diluted share of 5.15 dollars,” added Michel Atwood, CFO of Inter Parfums.