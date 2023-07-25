Inter Parfums raises FY outlook on record Q2 sales

Inter Parfums has reported record sales in the second quarter, up 26 percent from the prior year.

Net sales in the three months to June 30 increased to 309 million pounds from 245 million pounds a year earlier. Sales were up 35 percent at comparable foreign currency exchange rates.

The company experienced a 42 percent jump in sales at its US-based operation, with a strong performance across most key brands in the portfolio.

Meanwhile, a 19 percent increase in net sales at the company’s European-based operations was driven by its three largest brands, Coach, Jimmy Choo, and Montblanc, which grew by 28 percent, 21 percent, and 16 percent, respectively.

Based on the second-quarter results, the company has raised its full-year guidance, now expecting 1.3 billion dollars in sales compared to its previous guidance of 1.25 billion dollars.

Finance chief Michel Atwood noted that the increase in sales guidance does not yet include initial sales of the newly acquired fragrance licences of Roberto Cavalli and Lacoste.