Inter Parfums reports record Q4 sales, reiterates FY23 guidance

Inter Parfums has reported record net sales of 311 million dollars in the fourth quarter ended December 31.

That’s a 47 percent increase on the 211 million dollars it posted in the prior year period. In constant exchange rates, sales were up 57 percent.

CEO and chair Jean Madar told investors: “As we reported earlier this month, the fourth quarter of 2022 was exceptionally strong, ushering in the best year in our history.”

For the full year, sales rose 24 percent to 1.087 billion dollars, slightly ahead of its guidance of 1.08 billion dollars. At constant currency rates, sales increased 30 percent.

The Paris-headquartered company noted that despite “ongoing supply chain disruptions and geopolitical turmoil, the fragrance market continues to display strong growth momentum”.

Therefore, it reiterated its FY23 guidance of net sales of around 1.15 billion dollars and earnings per diluted share of 3.75 dollars.