Inter Parfums signs fragrance licensing agreement with Donna Karan and DKNY

Inter Parfums, a perfume and cosmetics manufacturer, has announced that it has closed an agreement with G-III Apparel Group allowing it to become the exclusive global licensee for Donna Karan and DKNY fragrances.

The two brands have gained notoriety through multiple awards and are regularly considered as one of the top 25 selling fragrances in the US.

As part of the agreement, Inter Parfums said it has already developed strategic advancements and product lines, with the expectation to launch new fragrances under these brands in 2023.

“We are proud of our brands’ best-in-class fragrances that have extended their reach beyond fashion by connecting to a broader range of consumers globally,” said Morris Goldfarb, chairman and CEO of G-III, in a release.

Goldfarb continued: “Inter Parfums’ exceptional capability to develop fragrances and enhance portfolios with their significant worldwide distribution will work hand-in-hand with us to position Donna Karan and DKNY for further global expansion. We’re looking forward to our partnership with Inter Parfums to grow these businesses together.”