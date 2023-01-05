Inter Parfums ups full-year outlook for 2022, 2023

Inter Parfums has increased its outlook for both fiscal 2022 and 2023 after reporting better-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter.

CEO and chair Jean Madar hailed “exceptionally strong” performances from its US and European operations in the final quarter.

The Paris-headquartered company now expects sales for the year ended December 31 2022 to come in at 1.08 billion dollars, ahead of its previous guidance of 1.025 billion dollars.

It expects diluted earnings per share of around 3.60 dollars, up from previous guidance of 3.40 dollars.

Those figures would represent year-on-year increases of 23 percent in net sales and 31 percent in diluted earnings per share.

The company will announce its 2022 sales results on or around January 23, and its complete results on or around February 28.

Madar added that based on “indicators and order levels” the company can also upgrade its full-year 2023 sales and profit outlook.

It now expects 2023 net sales of 1.15 billion dollars, up from its previous guidance of 1.11 billion dollars, and diluted earnings per share of 3.75 dollars, up from 3.70 dollars.