Intermix appoints former Neiman Marcus CEO to board

Omnichannel retailer Intermix has announced the election of Karen Katz to its board of directors, who it said will bring with her “decades of experience in the luxury market”.

Katz’s appointment is part of Intermix’s plan to accelerate its international and domestic growth as well as bolster its customer experience, the retailer’s CEO, Jyothi Rao, said in a release.

Rao added: “We’re excited to welcome her to Intermix’s board of directors, and to leverage her product and customer-centric approach as we strengthen our position on the market.”

Following her role as the Neiman Marcus Group’s president and CEO, which she served for eight years and retired in 2018, Katz is now on three public company boards, including Under Armour and The Real Real.

Additionally, Katz also spends time as a board member on privately held consumer company boards and acts as an advisor for a number of startups in technology, service and product sectors.