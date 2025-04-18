International Apparel Federation: ‘Import Duties are Threat to Entire Industries’

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) stated that the import duties implemented by the United States pose a direct threat to entire industries. In a statement, the federation wrote that there is a risk of destabilising economies and that the duties jeopardise the livelihoods of countless employees and entrepreneurs in the clothing industry.

The IAF is pleased that a pause has been put in place for a large part of the import duties. However, it warned that there is no pause for the uncertainty that has been created. Global chains are still recovering from the pandemic, the crisis in the Red Sea and declining consumer confidence. The unpredictable nature of trade policy discourages investment and makes the market more unstable, preventing confidence from recovering. The IAF therefore called for work to be done on a stable, predictable trade environment.

The federation also indicated that the import duties imposed by the United States on China could cause escalation for other countries. Many clothing exporting countries do not have the domestic purchasing power to significantly increase imports from the US. Therefore, it is unrealistic and unreasonable to demand steep corrections to the trade balance. Trump wants to use the import duties to ensure that the trade balance between the US and many other countries becomes more balanced. Similarly, high tariffs will realistically not lead to a large-scale return of clothing production to the US, according to the IAF.