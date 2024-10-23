Interparfums Q3 sales up 15 percent

Interparfums, Inc. announced the third quarter net sales increase of 15 percent to 425 million dollars.

Commenting on the trading results, Jean Madar, chairman & CEO of Interparfums, stated in a statement: “Sales in the current third quarter were the highest for any quarter in our history. The ongoing strength of the global fragrance market, the solid performance of our largest brands, and the addition of our newest brands, Lacoste and Roberto Cavalli, which contributed 10 percent to our growth, led to our record top line performance.”

“It's been a great year so far, and we are well positioned in this growing, dynamic, and competitive marketplace to support our retailers and distributors, as we build upon our past successes with innovative new products supported by well-planned and executed advertising and promotional programs. While the pace of growth is starting to slow down, the power of our diverse brand portfolio, in combination with our agile operating model, should help us gain market share,” Madar added.

The company reaffirms its previously announced 2024 guidance of net sales of 1.45 billion dollars, resulting in earnings per diluted share of 5.15 dollars.