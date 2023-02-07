Intradeco Holdings acquires Indera Mills to grow expertise

Thermal apparel supplier Intradeco Holdings has announced the acquisition of Indera Mills as part of its plans to expand on its expertise.

The US-based manufacturer operates through production facilities in the US and Mexico, producing and distributing thermal underwear and supplying for the brands Coldpruf and Indera.

With the acquisition, Intradeco is hoping to create new value for the group, which also supplies thermal underwear, as well as casual apparel, to retailers across the US, Mexico and Canada.

Owner of Indera Mills, John Willingham, will continue in his current role as president of the firm, which will become a division of Intradeco Apparel.

In a release, Luis Marquina, Intradeco’s chief operating officer, said: “We are very excited to acquire Indera. This acquisition will enable us to continue to grow our existing expertise while at the same time creating great new synergies and value by joining Indera’s long history and expertise with Intradeco’s capabilities and strength.“

Over its 40 years in the industry, Intradeco has centred its operations around social responsibility and sustainability, it said in the release, supporting differing foundations and earning it recognition from multiple partners.

Intradeco was represented by New York banking firm MMG Advisors. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.