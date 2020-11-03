Investment firm Eurazeo sells entire Farfetch stake

Global investment firm Eurazeo revealed Tuesday it has sold its entire stake in online fashion marketplace Farfetch.

The disposal results in net proceeds of 90.4 million euros, corresponding to an IRR of around 38 percent, the company said.

Eurazeo had been a shareholder in Farfetch since May 2016. “Over this period, the group accompanied the company's growth, particularly by helping it develop its business among luxury goods brands and expand its geographic footprint in China and other countries,” Eurazeo said in a statement.

Eurazeo Growth partner Yann du Rusquec commented: “Eurazeo Growth is especially proud to have supported Farfetch in its development strategy since 2016. We wish José Neves and his teams every success with their future growth plans.”