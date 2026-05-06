Irish watchdog launches investigation into Shein over customer data handling

An Ireland-based watchdog has launched an investigation into Infinite Styles Services Co. Ltd., the Irish arm of Shein, over concerns of its handling of EU customer data.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has opened the investigation under the Data Protection Act 2018, and has said it will examine how Shein Ireland transfers personal data of EU and EEA users to China. The DPC will assess whether the company complies with key requirements under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The inquiry will focus on three main areas: how personal data is processed under GDPR principles, whether Shein Ireland meets transparency requirements when collecting user data, and whether its international data transfers comply with rules governing transfers to third countries.

The move builds on increasing regulatory attention towards cross-border data flows, particularly in relation to China, which have become a growing focus for European authorities.

Deputy commissioner, Graham Doyle, said: “When an individual’s personal data is transferred to a country outside the EU, the GDPR requires that this personal data is afforded essentially the same protections as it would within the EU.”

Update May 6 2:45pm CEST: Shein has issued a statement to FashionUnited in response to the DPC investigation. ""We take our data protection obligations extremely seriously and are fully committed to complying with the GDPR and all applicable data protection laws. Ensuring the security of our customers' personal data is a top priority for our business.

"We have been actively engaging with the DPC in recent months on our data protection approach, including a number of important ongoing initiatives that reflect our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data handling. We look forward to presenting that work as part of this process."