Is Sainsbury’s eyeing Mothercare?

British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s is reported to be interested in taking over fellow UK retailer Mothercare. Conversations might have stalled short of making an offer.

Saisnbury’s is understood to have studied making a takeover offer to baby and maternity apparel retailer Mothercare, reports the ‘Mail Online’.

According to people familiar with the deal quoted by the Association Press, Sainsbury’s considered a potential acquisition of the babywear chain in recent months but stopped short of tabling an offer.

It’s worth highlighting that Sainsbury’s has just expanded the availability of its TU clothing range , which includes babywear.

As per the supermarket chain’s last filed financial report, its clothing arm contributes circa 1 billion pounds in annual sales to the group and the addition.