Is Trussardi in crisis?

Troubled Italian fashion house Trussardi is plagued by reports of an exodus of its CEO and other members of the board.

The Bergamo-based company is thought to have seen the departure of CEO Sebastian Stuhl and the resignation of the entire board of directors, according to WWD.

The shakeup comes just one season after the debut Fall 2022 collection under new creative director duo team Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby, the founders of Gmbh, a Berlin-based contemporary men’s and womenswear label.

Trussardi is currently owned and operated by QuatroR, an investment company specialising in relaunching established Italian businesses requiring funding for their growth strategy. QuatroR became the majority shareholder in 2019.

According to WWD, QuatroR has brought in corporate restructuring firm 3Xcapital with a mandate to develop a restructuring plan aimed at a potential sale of Trussardi.