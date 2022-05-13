Isko opens first UK product development centre

Denim textile manufacturer Isko has announced the opening of its first product development centre in the UK.

It comes as part of the firm’s Creative Room Services (CRS) initiative, a division of Isko that is dedicated to streamlining simple solutions for denim production.

Located in London, the facility will focus on sustainable washing and finishing techniques that have been developed alongside machine technology partner, Jeanologia.

Customers will be able to work next to experts to achieve personalised denim looks, with the CRS aiming to provide them with a more agile and efficient product process.

Personalised denim product production

The location will also be used as a platform for education and support for the denim community in general, with plans to work with local creators and universities to share knowledge and concepts.

“We are delighted to officially launch our Creative Room London and open up this space to both existing and prospective customers, as well as the global denim community as a whole,” said Ertuğrul Konukoğlu, director of CRS, in a press release.

Konukoğlu continued: “Our expertise in this field has given us the ability to revolutionise, shape and educate the industry on the future of denim garment production. Our aim is to offer and collaborate with customers across the spectrum from end to end, offering tailor made approaches and curate long lasting partnerships.”

CRS itself is a fully integrated garment provider for denim, utilising Isko’s in-house expertise in the production of the material’s ecosystem.

The firm’s product development centre will also exist in Germany, offering an additional step in responsible production and providing a close to market solution for end consumers.