Istituto Marangoni London names Bianca Saunders as newest mentor

International fashion and design school Istituto Marangoni London has named British designer Bianca Saunders as its latest mentor for the academic year beginning October 2023.

As a mentor, Saunders will lead masterclasses that “delve deep into the creative and technical aspects of fashion design”, provide individual feedback and guidance to students to help them “refine their designs and collections,” and present guest speakers to share their knowledge and insights.

Valérie Berdah-Levy, director at Istituto Marangoni London, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Bianca Saunders to our team at Istituto Marangoni London. Bianca’s creative approach to design aligns perfectly with our commitment to expanding the boundaries of traditional fashion.

“Her extensive experience and fresh perspective will provide unique and unparalleled insights while inspiring and empowering our students, as they embark on their own journeys within the fashion industry.”

Every year, Istituto Marangoni London selects industry leaders and visionaries to join its curriculum for students to expand their knowledge to succeed in a fiercely competitive industry. Saunders joins a list of previous mentors, including Grace Wales Bonner and Katie Grand in London and Olivier Rousteing of Balmain for the Paris school.

Saunders added: “I am honoured to be a part of the esteemed group of mentors aiding in Istituto Marangoni London’s mission to nurture and shape the future of fashion. I look forward to sharing my experiences, knowledge, and passion for the industry with the students to progress forward as the next generation of designers.”