ISTO to drive international growth following partnership with Altaz Capital

Portuguese fashion label ISTO, which focuses on timeless wardrobe menswear staples, has announced a strategic partnership with Altaz Capital, an investment and operational firm specialising in supply chain optimisation, operations, logistics, international expansion, and financial strategy to support its international growth objectives.

The partnership is being described by ISTO as a “significant step” in its mission to build a “globally recognised brand through steady, sustainable growth rather than rapid, unsustainable scale”.

Key objectives include enhancing ISTO’s operations and strengthening its financial foundations to support its international expansion. The UK is the brand’s first target country, with ISTO looking to open its first store in London within 8 to 12 months, followed by openings in New York to target its growing US customer base, and Madrid in Spain, over the next two to three years.

These will join its four stores in Lisbon, Portugal, as well as its first-ever international store that it opened in Berlin, Germany, in 2024.

Pedro Palha, co-founder and chief executive of ISTO, said in a statement: “As we thought about ISTO’s next step, we wanted to ensure we had the right expertise and partners who’d work alongside us daily.

“Altaz Capital is exactly that kind of partner. Their team brings a global background and connections, with a critical know-how in strategy, operations, and finance, which will help us strengthen our foundation and grow internationally at the right pace. Plus, we've come a long way - back when ISTO was only on our heads.”

ISTO plots international growth with stores in the UK and the US

ISTO, founded in Lisbon has become known for its radical transparency, timeless product design, and 100 percent Portuguese production, and it chose Altaz Capital, also headquartered in the Portuguese capital, as it believes that its operational expertise, hands-on approach and collaborative approach will allow the brand to scale without compromising its values, by focusing on long-term relationships with suppliers, partners, and customers.

Sérgio Massano, managing partner of Altaz Capital, added: "Altaz is excited to invest in ISTO due to its focus on product excellence and innovation. This partnership reflects our confidence in ISTO's team and our belief in the brand's potential for significant global expansion. Just as importantly, we share and strongly support their commitment to transparency and sustainability, values that are foundational to long-term success in today’s world.

“Together, we are dedicated to building a business that not only delivers exceptional products and growth, but also sets a standard for responsible, open, and sustainable practices across the industry.”

As part of the deal, Massano will join ISTO’s co-founders, Pedro Palha and Pedro Gaspar’s leadership team as a managing partner, and André Flórido will take the role of chief financial officer.

Founded in 2017, ISTO places high-quality staples with a “quality over quantity” ethos at the forefront of the brand, alongside pushing radical transparency to its consumers through sharing the factories and suppliers it uses in detail on its website, and by illustrating a price breakdown for its key garments, including costs for the fabric, labour, transport, logistics, labels and even buttons.

