Italian fast fashion group Imperial acquires majority stake in Swiss retailer Anouk

Imperial Spa has acquired a majority stake in the Basel-based women’s fashion retailer Anouk SA. The transaction was carried out by the formation of the new company Imperial Retail Switzerland AG.

Additionally, the Italian fast-fashion group will expand its online presence by launching an e-store in Switzerland under the brand name Anouk. François Rueff, founder and CEO of Anouk, will retain a minority stake and continue to hold his occupation for the time being. Further economic and financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The Swiss retailer, which targets women aged 30 to 50, operates 49 stores in all regions of Switzerland and employs approximately 200 people. For several years, it has counted Imperial as one of its suppliers. After the acquisition, Anouk will not only continue to carry Imperial’s brand Please, but also expand its range to include the labels Imperial and Dixie.

“I am convinced that the synergies with Imperial will further strengthen our business and enable us to make new long-term investments in the vertical integration of the supply chain and e-commerce,” said Rueff in a statement. “Thanks to the new partnership with Imperial, our customers will be the first to benefit from the latest designs and innovations in the Please, Imperial and Dixie collections.”

Emilia Giberti, co-founder and president of Imperial added: “We look forward to continuing our cooperation with the Anouk team. Anouk shares the same idea of fashion along with the vision to provide the best quality and value to their customers. This transaction gives us the opportunity to create significant value by acquiring strong retail capabilities and management expertise that we can leverage globally. The launch of Imperial's online shop in Switzerland under the Anouk brand will further increase the reach and efficiency of our digital network.”

Bologna-based Imperial, founded in 1978 by Adriano Aere and Emilia Giberti, is a leading group in Italian fast fashion. Overseeing the brands Please, Imperial and Dixie, the company employs more than 700 people in design, wholesale and retail. In 2019 the group reported significant growth compared to the previous year, with a turnover of 200 million euros.