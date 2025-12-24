Italian footwear sector shows signs of recovery despite global headwinds

The Italian footwear industry demonstrated increased resilience in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest data from the Confindustria Moda Research Centre for the Italian footwear manufacturers' association (Assocalzaturifici). While revenues for the first nine months fell 4.1 percent year-over-year (YoY), the third quarter saw turnover decline by only 0.9 percent, marking a significant stabilization compared to the sharp contractions earlier this year.

Export performance remains the primary driver for the sector, which is heavily reliant on international trade. Export volumes grew 4.3 percent to 131.8 million pairs during the first eight months, even as total export value dipped 1.3 percent to 7.72 billion euros. This volume recovery coincides with a 5.3 percent reduction in average prices to 58.58 euros per pair, signaling a normalization following the price surges of the 2022/2023 period.

Giovanna Ceolini Credits: Confindustria Accessori Moda

Final 2025 projections indicate a sector turnover of approximately 409 million euros less than the previous year, a contraction of 3.1 percent. This result is significantly less severe than the end of 2024.

European Union and Middle East drive export growth

The European Union (EU) remains the most critical market for Italian footwear, accounting for seven out of 10 exported pairs. The region saw a 2.2 percent increase in value and a 7.6 percent rise in volume. Germany performed notably well, with value up 6 percent and volume increasing by 10 percent.

Outside the EU, the Middle East emerged as the most dynamic region with a 13 percent increase in value. This growth was spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates, which rose 20 percent. Conversely, the Far East continues to struggle, with value in China dropping 24.6 percent. The US market remains volatile; while value rose 2.9 percent over eight months, one in five Italian exporters reports severe difficulties due to ongoing tariff concerns.

Domestic consumption and industrial demographic shifts

Italian market: Household purchases remained flat for the first nine months, though a 2 percent volume increase in the third quarter helped close the gap with 2024 levels.

Manufacturing base: The number of active footwear manufacturers fell by 3.4 percent by the end of September.

Employment: The workforce contracted by 2.3 percent, with Tuscany recording the highest reliance on the temporary layoff fund at 9.1 million hours.

Assocalzaturifici president Giovanna Ceolini noted that while the high-end segment is not immune to current complexities, the data indicates a "first light at the end of the recessionary tunnel." Total year-end turnover for the sector is projected to reach 12.80 billion euros, representing a decrease of approximately 409 million euros compared to the previous year.