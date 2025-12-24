Italy: Golden Season finalises merger with Goodfellas to create integrated fashion hub

Italian apparel group Golden Season srl will formally absorb its subsidiary Goodfellas srl on December 31, 2025. The transaction, led by chief executive officer Luca Orsatti, marks a strategic consolidation of the group assets which also includes the textile company Atpco.

From this date, Golden Season will assume all rights, obligations, and legal relationships previously held by Goodfellas. This includes all commercial, financial, and procedural agreements.

The merger is designed to establish an integrated hub for production and distribution, streamlining the group portfolio of proprietary brands for global expansion.

Strategic alignment in Brescia fashion cluster

Golden Season has operated for over ten years in the apparel manufacturing sector from its headquarters in Brescia, Northern Italy. The company manages an operational facility in Erbusco where it develops, produces, and markets collections for its internal brands and various private labels.

Goodfellas, also based in Brescia, is primarily known for its outerwear label People of Shibuya. The subsidiary focuses on the wholesale of clothing and accessories, serving as a distribution specialist within the fashion supply chain.

According to an official statement, the company has recorded positive financial results in recent years, consolidating its presence in the marketing of textile products and proprietary brands.

Strengthening international competitive positioning

The integration aims to optimise industrial synergies by bringing production and distribution activities under a single corporate umbrella. By removing structural redundancies, the group expects to improve operational efficiency and strengthen its competitive position in the Italian and international apparel markets.

“The merger between Golden Season srl and Goodfellas srl represents an important milestone in the growth and consolidation of our business,” stated Orsatti.

“This transaction will allow us to optimise synergies between production and distribution, improving operational efficiency and strengthening our competitiveness in domestic and international markets. We will continue to work with rigour and responsibility, respecting our stakeholders and company values.”