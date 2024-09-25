Italy launches investigation into Shein over possible misleading advertising

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) has opened an investigation into the Dublin-based company Infinite Styles Services CO. Limited, which operates the Italian Shein website. The investigation focuses on possible misleading advertising on the Shein website, in particular in the 'SheinTheKnow', 'evoluSHEIN' and 'Social Responsibility' sections.

According to the AGCM, the fast fashion retailer is capitalizing on consumers’ growing sensitivity to environmentally conscious choices. The authority states that Styles Services CO. Limited does not adequately explain the amount of “green” fibers in garments labeled as “sustainable.” The AGCM also notes that Shein’s website emphasizes carbon reduction, which does not match the increase in emissions reported in Shein’s 2022 and 2023 sustainability reports. In a press release on the matter, the AGCM states that Shein “seeks to convey an image of the manufacturing and commercial sustainability of its clothing.” However, it does so through “general, vague environmental claims that are confusing and/or misleading.”

Advertising with unsubstantiated environmental claims is prohibited in the European Union. Under Italian law, companies that violate these rules risk fines of five thousand to ten million euros.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.