Italy's Miroglio Group acquires Trussardi

Italy’s Miroglio Group has acquired fashion brand Trussardi. Reports of a sale and restructuring had been circulating since January.

Trussardi will become part of Miroglio Group as an independent brand, maintaining its headquarters in the city of Milan. As explained by the group led by Alberto Racca, "the scope of the operation includes a network of 15 strategically positioned retail outlets in Italy, the historical archive, and licensing rights, which extend the brand's visibility and influence in various sectors."

Miroglio's CEO said the acquisition will help expand "our Group's presence in the men's and leather goods sectors, enriching and diversifying our portfolio."

A multi-channel growth strategy will be devised for Trussardi, with particular attention to the key markets of Italy, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, where the brand "enjoys a solid reputation."