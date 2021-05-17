ITS competition opens entries for 2021 edition

The International Talent Support competition for young designers, founded by Barbara Franchin has opened applications for its 2021 edition.

The 2021 competition will have three main awards open to fashion, accessories and jewellery applicants. The ITS Responsible Creativity Award, awarding the winner 10,000 euros, while the OTB Award winner will receive 20,000 euros, and the Search Art Peace Hotel Award will be for 10,000 euros.

This year there is also a new prize, the ITS Digital Fashion Award, awarding the winner 3,000 euros, as well as the ITS Fondazione Ferragamo Award that will offer one footwear applicant a cash prize of 5,000 euros and the opportunity of an internship in the company’s creative department.

In addition, the Lotto Sport Award will assign 3,000, 2,000 and 1,000 euros respectively to three winners who developed a sneakers project, and there will be a special mention by Vogue Talents awarded to a fashion, accessories or jewellery finalist featuring the winner’s collection on its website.

This year, the contest has chosen ‘Building the Ark’ as its theme, in reference to the ITS Arcademy the ‘ark of creativity’ highlighting over 20 years of ITS.

Alongside the competition, ITS is also launching a video series between May and October featuring seven episodes, each collaborating with a partner and a former finalist. The films will highlight three themes, ‘The Family’ with OTB, ‘The Heart’ with Swatch and ‘The Future’ with Allianz, and will feature the creation of an outfit, accessory or artwork piece, which will then become a part of the ITS Arcademy exhibition.

The 2021 winners will be announced in October.