ITS launches 2022 contest for young designers

The International Talent Support (ITS) contest for young designers, founded by Barbara Franchin, has opened applications for its 2022 edition.

The 2022 theme is 'The Art of Creativity' to mark the 20th anniversary of the ITS competition and applicants will have to produce a collection that celebrates the 20-year journey of the contest.

Barbara Franchin, founder and director of ITS, said in a statement: "For 20 years the ark of ITS has been navigating the seas of creativity recovering extraordinary projects from the waters, resisting with all its might the forces of decay. The cargo of works is precious because it represents our legacy for the future: pure creative seeds ready to germinate, bringing the magic of this heritage to new generations, through knowledge and inspiration."

The ITS Contest 2022 will be held in Trieste from September 9 – 10, featuring finalists in fashion, accessories and jewellery categories selected by an international jury and announced at the beginning of July.

There are 11 awards to be won this year, including the ITS Academy Award, which will present the winner with 15,000 euros and a 6-month mentorship by Pitti Immagine Tutoring and Consulting Direction. In addition, the OTB Award winner will receive 10,000 euros, and the ITS Artwork Award powered by Swatch Art Peace Hotel will award 10,000 euros.

Other awards will highlight footwear, sportswear, responsible creativity, fashion film, digital fashion, and best portfolio.

In recent years, the competition has discovered and helped launch numerous designers including Demna Gvasalia, now creative director of Balenciaga, Matthieu Blazy, creative director of Bottega Veneta, Richard Quinn, Nicolas Di Felice, artistic director of Courrèges, James Long, creative director of Iceberg, and Alithia Spuri-Zampetti, head of design at Alexander McQueen.

Closing date for applications for the 2022 contest is May 8 via itsweb.org.