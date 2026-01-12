Izipizi partners with Aesthetic Movement to accelerate US growth

French eyewear brand Izipizi has announced a strategic partnership with Aesthetic Movement (A/M), the sales and brand development agency in the US design and gift industry, to accelerate its presence and growth in the US.

Starting this month, A/M will represent Izipizi across the US to bring its design-led eyewear to a wider audience by partnering with design stores, gift shops, interior stores, concept stores, museums, and bookstores.

The partnership marks a key milestone for Izipizi’s US subsidiary, which opened in September 2023, as the brand looks to “grow selectively” by adding high-quality retail partners rooted in a commitment to design.

As part of the move, A/M’s team of 16 sales representatives will help the brand “deepen” relationships with leading design-focused retailers, and the agency’s permanent showrooms, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, will showcase Izipizi’s styles.

Izipizi will join A/M’s portfolio of design and lifestyle brands, such as Taschen, Printworks, Serax, Chilewich, and MoMA, as it looks to strengthen its position as a key player in accessible, design-driven eyewear in the US market.

To further support its growth ambitions in the country, Izipizi will also be present at several major industry events throughout 2026, starting with the Atlanta Market, from January 13 to 19. It will also showcase at the Las Vegas Design Show, scheduled for January 25 to 29 and again in June, and in New York at Shoppe Object, a show co-founded by Aesthetic Movement, during its February 1 to 3 session and its August 2 to 4 edition.