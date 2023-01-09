J.Jill reaffirms sales and EBITDA outlook

J.Jill, Inc. has reaffirmed its fourth quarter and full year 2022 guidance in advance of its presentation and investor meetings at the 25th Annual ICR conference.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect revenues to be flat to down 3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 9 million dollars and 11 million dollars.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect revenues to grow between 4 percent and 5 percent compared to fiscal 2021, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 103 million dollars and 105 million dollars.