Jabong adds Forever 21 to its brand portfolio

Online fashion portal Jabong has added American fashion brand Forever 21 to its product portfolio. The company said, Forever 21, which is the 5th largest specialty retailer in the United States, will be available on Jabong in variants across the apparel, accessories and footwear categories such as play-in tops, dresses, t-shirts, cosmetics, intimates and shoes with prices ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 2,400.

“Forever 21 is a pioneer and global leader in the fast fashion category and its addition will strengthen the comprehensive line of finely curated international portfolio on Jabong,” said Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong in a statement.

“We are thrilled to launch on Jabong, which has carved a unique niche among the upmarket fashionistas of India who swear by the hottest international designs. The combined strengths of Jabong and Myntra help us cover a major share of the online fashion retail market and uniquely curate our products to cater to the shopper preferences on each platform” added Abhinav Zutshi, India Business Head, Forever 21.

With Forever 21, Jabong said, it has now added 20 new brands on its platform in March itself and will be taking the number to 35 by the end of this month. Brands added to Jabong this month include New Era Caps, Wrogn, Mothercare, Roadster, Cover Story, AAY, Zivame and Mast and Harbor. The platform has earlier introduced a multitude of international fashion brands in India such as Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Missguided and Next among others.

Picture:Forever 21 via The Gutenber PR