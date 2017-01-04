Jabong sales jump eight-fold during ‘End of Reason’ sale event

Online fashion retailer Jabong, now a part of Flipkart-owned fashion platform Myntra, has reported an eight-fold jump in sales on the first day of the ‘End-Of-Reason’ sale. The company said that the sale also debuted with a six-fold increase in the daily run rate of new customers, while the app downloads increased by four times.

Jabong is offering up to 80 percent discount on leading national and international brands such as Nike, Dorothy Perkins, Adidas, Next, United Colors of Benetton, Puma among others. “Jabong’s participation in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale is proving to be a blockbuster hit. In the next two days, we are hoping to see a much higher jump in sales as compared to the anticipated fivefold increase,” said Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Jabong.

Apart from several international brands such as Dorothy Perkins, Steve Madden, Gas, Aldo, Hummel, Mexx, Tom Tailor, Nike, Benetton, New Balance, Asics and Mizuno, the End of Reason Sale is also featuring leading Indian brands like Biba and W along with private label brands from the stable of Jabong and Myntra such as Sangria and Roadster.

Picture:Jabong,Dorothy Perkins