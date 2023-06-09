Jacamo establishes partnership with LadBible Group

Jacamo, a menswear brand under the N Brown Group, has unveiled a new partnership with youth publisher, the LadBible Group.

Through the long-term agreement, facilitated by media agency The7Stars, the duo will work together on creating video content and wider campaigns focused on “passions and skills”, with every featured look to be shoppable at Jacamo’s online site.

LadBible Group will also be responsible for launching a TikTok shop for Jacamo, with an augmented reality (AR) try-on feature and co-branded products.

Jacamo said the partnership reflected its commitment to “building meaningful relationships with existing and target customers”, falling in line with N Brown’s recently refreshed marketing strategy through which the group looks to connect with customers on an emotional level.

The company said that across the group it had set about rebalancing its media investment “in favour of mid and upper funnel activity” in a bid to drive brand awareness.

A similar media concept could be seen at another brand in the group’s portfolio JD Williams, which has centred its recent campaigns around “the invisibility of mid-life women”.

In a release, Sarah Welsh, CEO retail at N Brown Group, said that the company knew its customers well “after years of serving the underserved”, meaning that its product offering was “more relevant than ever”.

Welsh continued: “Our new partnership with LadBible Group not only raises awareness of the Jacamo brand among the platform’s huge following, but reinforces our commitment to inclusivity, celebrates the uniqueness of men and challenges stereotypes.

“As we entered 2023, we focused on resetting our marketing approach to help connect on an emotional level with the people that already know and love our brands, and those that are yet to discover us.

“We are truly excited by the brilliant campaigns we are rolling out across each brand this year and are delighted by initial reactions to these.”