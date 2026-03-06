Jack and Sage expands into logo wear segment through Kastlfel acquisition

Colorado-based outdoor apparel company Jack and Sage has acquired the assets, intellectual property and inventory of sustainable apparel label Kastlfel, marking a strategic expansion into the sustainable basics segment.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction also includes a partnership with Kastlfel’s parent company, Ecocentric Brands, which will continue to oversee the brand’s screen print decoration operations in Denver using the same water-based and sustainability-focused standards.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jack and Sage founder and CEO Alex Biegler said the move represents an investment in both sustainability and product diversification. By integrating Kastlfel’s platform, the company aims to expand into the sustainable basics market while maintaining its focus on elevated design.

Expansion into sustainable basics

Jack and Sage has built a strong presence in premium retail locations such as national parks, ski resorts and outdoor destinations. The addition of Kastlfel allows the company to move into a broader basics and logo wear segment, including sustainable T-shirts, headwear and knitwear, while retaining its premium positioning.

Kastlfel has developed a reputation in the outdoor sector for responsible manufacturing practices and long-standing partnerships with specialty retailers. Its products are made exclusively from sustainable materials, including organic cotton, recycled cotton and recycled polyester.

According to Marc Conner, COO of Jack and Sage, third-party certifications play a central role in validating these sustainability claims. Standards such as the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and the Organic Content Standard (OCS) are used to verify the presence of sustainable fibres throughout the production process.

Broader offering for outdoor retail partners

The acquisition strengthens Jack and Sage’s offering to national park, ski resort and specialty outdoor retailers. The combined company will now provide a wider assortment across kids’, women’s and men’s apparel and accessories, alongside custom artwork services and sustainable screen printing capabilities in Denver.

Retail partners will also gain access to a broader product catalogue and low-minimum custom programmes, enabling greater flexibility for destination-driven retail concepts.

Looking ahead, the company expects the combined operation to support further growth over the coming years. Both brands are headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and the organisation plans to expand hiring across design, production and wholesale functions.

Product development is also expected to accelerate, with the assortment set to grow beyond T-shirts into categories such as hoodies, crewnecks, beanies and caps over the next 12 to 24 months.