Jack Wills sees profit surge despite revenue dip in FY25

Jack Wills Retail Limited demonstrated a strong improvement in profitability during the fiscal year ended April 27, 2025, despite a decrease in revenue. The British brand managed to increase its operating profit by reducing the number of retail stores and improving gross margins.

According to documents filed with Companies House, over the reporting period, Jack Wills saw a profit of 4.36 million pounds, a significant turnaround from the 31,000 pound loss in the previous year. However, revenue decreased from 19.1 million pounds to 11.53 million pounds, primarily due to the reduction in physical stores.

The company's underlying EBITDA decreased from a profit of 5.06 million pounds to a profit of 3.02 million pounds, in line with the reduced operating profit.

During the period, Jack Wills closed and ceased trading from nine stores, leaving it with 14 locations currently trading.

Looking ahead, the brand aims to continue its elevation strategy, focusing on improving the customer experience and delivering a wide range of high-quality products, including those of third-party brands, through its multi-channel retail proposition.

