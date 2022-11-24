Jack Wolfskin appoints executives for the UK and Nordic regions

Jack Wolfskin has appointed new leaders for the UK and Nordic regions in alignment with its global growth strategy unveiled in 2021.

The company said in a release that Steve Rosier was named as the country manager for the UK and Ireland and will mainly be based in the showrooms in Towcester near Northampton and Windermere in the Lake District, managing the sales team from there.

Rosier has more than 30 years of experience in sports and the outdoor industry. Most recently he served as senior sales manager and POD lead for Under Armour’s UK operations.

In addition, the company added, Elizabeth Mapp has been named as the marketing manager for the UK. Elizabeth has a background in retail marketing and holds a degree in international fashion marketing from The Manchester Metropolitan University.

“Jack Wolfskin has a strong brand presence with eight Jack Wolfskin Stores and over 300 online and offline points of sale from retail partners in the region. With the new structure and leadership team in place, we will further establish the brand in our primary outdoor and lifestyle categories,” said Richard Collier, Jack Wolfskin CEO.

Jack Wolfskin bolsters leadership

The company further said that the Nordic countries are a growth market for Jack Wolfskin and a focused area of investment in the organisation’s global growth strategy.

In order to build on its momentum in the region, Göran Bånge has been named as the new head of sales Northern Europe Nordics.

Bånge is a former golf professional with more than 10 years of experience in the golf and outdoor industries. Most recently he was a key account manager at Peak Performance responsible for golf category sales in the Nordics. Goran will manage the region out of his base in Tranås, located in the centre of south Sweden.

“Göran’s highly-regarded reputation, deep market knowledge and established relationships with key accounts will be a significant benefit to Jack Wolfskin. Through Göran’s leadership, we anticipate rapid sales growth in the coming months and years,” Collier added.