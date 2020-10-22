Jacob Jordan joins Calvin Klein as global chief merchant and product strategist

Calvin Klein, Inc. has announced that Jacob Jordan, who has been working in a consulting capacity with the company since May 2020, will be joining the brand team full-time as Global Chief Merchant and Product Strategist, effective immediately. Jordan will report to Cheryl Abel-Hodges, Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on Jordan’s appointment, Abel-Hodges said: “Since joining the brand as a consultant, Jacob has worked across departments to maximize the product, commercial, and marketing impact of Calvin Klein product categories, while building assortments that elevate hero items. I am confident that Jacob’s diverse background, creativity and merchandising knowledge will continue to drive globally consistent and compelling product stories that resonate with our consumers.”

The company said in a statement that in this role, Jordan will oversee the global & North America merchandising strategy and work closely with brand and marketing leaders and in partnership with the design team under Suzanne Barton, Chief Product Officer, to create product strategies for key focus categories and hero products under the Calvin Klein brand that support a global product development framework.

Jordan’s previous experience, the company added, is across the fashion, tech, and art spaces, having held roles at Apple, Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne and Helmut Lang. His expertise lies in transforming big ideas into tangible products, projects, and experiences. At Apple, he was the creative force behind special projects such as the Apple Watch Hermès and Apple Watch NikeLab collaborations, and led Apple’s [AR]T initiative, a partnership with the New Museum that featured original works by renowned artists in Augmented Reality. He was an executive producer of Ryan McGinley’s first feature length documentary film and is a volunteer advisor on the Technology and Innovation Council at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

