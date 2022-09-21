Jacqueline Ardrey to replace Robert Wallstrom as Vera Bradley CEO

Vera Bradley, Inc. has appointed Jacqueline Ardrey as the company’s president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective November 1, 2022, replacing retiring president and CEO Robert Wallstrom.

Commenting on Ardrey’s appointment as CEO, Robert Hall, chairman of the Vera Bradley, Inc. board said: “We are confident Jackie will be instrumental in developing the full potential of our two lifestyle brands, Vera Bradley and Pura Vida, and delivering consistent, sustainable growth and value to our stakeholders over the long term.”

Ardrey, the company said in a release, is an accomplished, results-oriented leader with over 25 years of experience in multi-channel retail enterprises. Since 2018, she has held the post of president at home furnishings and seasonal décor catalogue retailer Grandin Road, part of the Qurate Retail Group.

Previously, Ardrey was CEO of Trading Company Holdings and senior vice president of merchandising and supply chain for omnichannel gourmet food and gifting brand Harry and David.

Prior to that, she spent 14 years at multi-channel high-end children’s retailer Hanna Andersson in various roles of increasing responsibility, including senior vice president of merchandising, design, and wholesale. Ardrey began her retail career with the May Company.

“I have long admired Vera Bradley, Inc. and believe both the Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands have untapped potential in the marketplace,” added Ardrey.