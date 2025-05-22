Jacquemus La Maison Mère valued at 576.1 million euros

While the French brand Jacquemus signed a partnership with L'Oréal last February, the label also decided in 2025 to consolidate its activities under a new entity called Jacquemus La Maison Mère. The operation resulted in an evaluation of the company, and FashionUnited analysed the report.

Now, Jacquemus La Mode and Jacquemus La Beauté are overseen by the holding company Jacquemus La Maison Mère. The Parisian house, headquartered in the 8th arrondissement, has a total valuation of 576.1 million euros, with La Beauté valued at 46.1 million euros, while La Mode reaches 530 million euros.

This major restructuring was realised through a contribution, of sorts. Simon Porte Jacquemus, founder and main shareholder, transferred almost all of his shares in Jacquemus La Mode (98.15 percent of the capital) and all of his shares in Jacquemus La Beauté (100 percent of the capital) to Jacquemus La Maison Mère. In exchange for this colossal contribution, Simon Porte Jacquemus received 57,610,838 new shares in the holding company, increasing its capital. The operation was also accompanied by a contribution premium of more than 518 million euros.

Among the brand's recent news are the opening of a shop in Los Angeles in April, a collaboration with Air France, the creation of a pop-up ‘beach-club’ in Ibiza, and the appointment of Sarah Benady as chief executive officer.

Jacquemus was founded by Simon Porte Jacquemus in 2009 in Paris. The brand is independent and has over 300 employees. It recently opened several points of sale in the US.