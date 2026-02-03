Jane Atelier to “pause” on new collections

British independent womenswear brand Jane Atelier, formerly known as Goat Fashion, founded by designer Jane Lewis in 2001, has announced that it is taking “a break” from the end of February.

Lewis left a statement on the brand’s website and social media stating: “I’ve decided to take a break for now. A pause to reimagine new ways to present pieces and share new edits.

“It’s not forever; I’ll be back.”

The London-based label, known for its understated elegance and timeless aesthetic, offers dresses, tops, tailoring, and outerwear, as well as occasionwear, all stemming from the concept of “buy now, wear forever,” drawing inspiration from the sixties and seventies.

Jane Lewis, founder of Jane Atelier Credits: Jane Atelier

Lewis originally launched the label as Goat, as it started out specialising in cashmere knitwear, before evolving into a full ready-to-wear brand. In May 2021, Lewis rebranded to Jane Atelier to reflect the evolution of the label, after selling its global trademark to 1661/Goat Group for an undisclosed sum.

"The website will continue trading as normal until 25th February, after which time it will no longer be open for online orders,” added Lewis in the statement. “We invite you to shop whilst you still can. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and support over the years — it truly means the world.”