JanSport expands into classic apparel and headwear

VF-owned JanSport has unveiled new product lines that it hopes will resonate with its target core consumer, Gen Z. The backpack company has launched a line of t-shirts and is preparing to further launch hats and beanies this summer, expanding the brand beyond handheld accessories.

Each of the new products look to continue JanSport’s brand identity, with the hat designs, including the Broken in Dad Cap and Classic Trucker Hat, to both be available in the brand’s signature fabric and colourways, such as black, hydrangea, deep juniper and curry.

According to JanSport, the hats are made with 100 percent Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton twill or cord, while the beanie designs are made using 100 percent recycled poly.

Similarly, the JanSport Classic Tees are said to be made with 100 percent climate considerate cotton, which the brand claimed was “farmed using practices intended to keep carbon out of the atmosphere and in our soils”. The collection of tees features classic JanSport branding and bold prints.

In a release, Alexandra Reveles, vice president global brand management, said: "While backpacks are at our core, JanSport also has a deep-rooted history in the apparel industry.

"For over 30 years, we created athletic jerseys and apparel for college students and we're excited to revisit this category for our core consumers, Gen Z, starting with the launch of our Classic Tees."

While the t-shirts are already available to purchase on the JanSport e-commerce site, the hats and beanies are due to become available from August 2023.