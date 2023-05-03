JCA and Saïd Business School announce winners of design competition

The JCA | London Fashion Academy and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford have named Valeria Peeva and Maxi Purton as the winners of its student design competition to create new staff uniforms for the institution.

The winning looks by Peeva and Purton were inspired by Oxford’s architecture and will be rolled out across Saïd Business School’s professional service colleagues, including catering, reception and housekeeping teams later this year.

As winners, the two 18-year-old fashion students from Jimmy Choo’s JCA | London Fashion Academy win 500 pounds and a place at Saïd Business School’s new Oxford Venture Series, made up of three, six-to-eight-week online programmes with tutor support and live lessons. The series aims to help new entrepreneurs, start-ups, scale-ups and small and medium enterprises, conceptualise and launch their business ideas.

In addition, an additional prize was awarded to Niamh Nowlan for her print design, which will be used in new student merchandise. Nowlan takes home a 250-pound cash prize.

Tania Hanniford, head of brand at Oxford Saïd, who led the judging panel, said in a statement: “It was a very close run competition and the standard of all our finalists was exceptional. Valerie and Maxi have created something special that honours the history of the University of Oxford, whilst reflecting the modernity and innovation of the Business School. We are looking forward to working with them to manufacture the designs.”

Stephen Smith, chief executive at the JCA, added: “We can’t wait to see our learner’s designs being worn by Oxford Saïd’s staff and students. One of our goals with our programmes is to help entrepreneur designers launch their designs to the market and this design competition is a great platform to do so.”