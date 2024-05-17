JCA London Fashion Academy announces winners of Last Yarn scholarship contest

Jimmy Choo’s JCA London Fashion Academy has named the winners of its Sustainability Capsule Fabric Scholarship contest held in collaboration with Last Yarn.

The sustainability advocacy organisation selected three designers from JCA’s Postgraduate Fashion Entrepreneurship in Design and Brand Innovation course whose submissions “expressed their true commitment to the incorporation of sustainable practices”.

The winners, MA students Perry Davidson, Sabrina Jade Ciauri and Sasha Clegg, will each receive an opportunity to use Last Yarn’s rescued surplus fabrics to produce their collections, which will then be showcased during the upcoming London Fashion Week in September. They will also be gifted a bespoke pair of Ernest Wright scissors.

Founder of Last Yarn, Deborah Lyons, commented on the work of each of the designers, outlining the reasons they were chosen.

Perry, for example, put to use organic beeswax and dead stock yarn, while Ciauri had already incorporated Last Yarn fabric into looks shown during a panel discussion at JCA. Clegg, meanwhile, captivated Lyons through her “integration of diverse geographical influences in her designs”, with which she reshaped the “conventional notion of ‘The English Man’”.

In a release, Mark Eley, MA programme leader at the JCA, added: “The three sustainable capsule scholarship designers chosen for Last Yarn sponsorships will support the development of their collections and business proposals, which will be launched during London Fashion Week in September. I believe the outcomes will be of real benefit to the sustainable practice we are endeavouring to embed within the programme.”