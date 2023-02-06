JCPenney names Keith Melker chief transformation and strategy officer

American shopping chain JCPenney has announced the appointment of Keith Melker as chief transformation and strategy officer.

In the role, Melker has been tasked with overseeing the transformation office, ensuring related initiatives are executed to maximise value creation and defining the company’s corporate strategy.

Key areas to be focused on are that of driving profitable consumer traffic, enhancing inventory management, advancing digital growth, exploring strategic partnerships and evolving the value delivery model, a press release read.

Most recently, Melker served as chief executive officer for property management company Wehner Multifamily, prior to which he also held the position of chief strategy officer for Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Speaking on the appointment, Marc Rosen, CEO of JCPenney, said: “As we continue our transformation journey into 2023, we’re laser-focused on achieving our goals to better serve our customers as they turn to JCPenney for style and value.

“Keith’s extensive experience in transformation work and strategic leadership abilities will make him a valued advisor in this next step for our organisation.”

Meanwhile, Kate Mullen will remain as the retailer’s chief digital officer, continuing to play a vital role in its transformation journey.