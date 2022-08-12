JCPenney names Stephanie Plaines as new CFO

American retailer JCPenney has announced the appointment of Stephanie Plaines as its chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Plaines will be responsible for leading all financial activities across the company, including financial strategy, real estate, capital deployment and accounting.

She has also been tasked with utilising her past experience to help improve business performance and profitability.

“JCPenney is investing for the long-term while executing our customer-focused strategy to enhance shopping experiences and build brand loyalty,” said Marc Rosen, chief executive officer, in a release.

Plaines will be bringing over 20 year of experience in strategic and financial leadership to the team, most recently serving as CFO of commercial real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle.

She has also held senior executive positions at the likes of Starbucks and Walmart, and additionally serves as a board director and audit committee member for Nielsen Holdings and The Clorox Company.

Rosen continued: “Her deep strengths in data-forward financial management and track record of value creation will make her an invaluable adviser throughout the business as we develop new digital and technology capabilities to advance our transformation agenda.”