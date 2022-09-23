JD.com appoints Carol Yun Yau Li as independent director

JD.com, Inc. has appointed Carol Yun Yau Li as an independent director on the board of directors of the company and a member of the board’s compensation committee, effective immediately.

Li, the company said, is a managing director of Yale Center Beijing, Yale University’s first university-wide center outside of the United States. Li has also served as an independent non-executive director of the board of JD Logistics, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary of JD.com, since May 2021.

Commenting on Li’s appointment, Richard Liu, chairman of the board of JD.com said in a statement: “Her extensive experiences in business, finance, and law, as well as her track record of success in academia and the public sector, will be immensely helpful to our board as we continue to serve our business partners, customers and the society effectively through our supply chain-based infrastructure.”

From April 2008 to May 2012, Li was a senior vice president at China Investment Corporation, China’s sovereign wealth fund, where she focused on private equity investments.

She started her career in investment banking at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York and worked as an attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and WilmerHale LLP, specializing in corporate, financial, and transactional matters.

The company added that Li holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and International Studies from Yale University received in May 2000 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Stanford University received in June 2006. She is admitted to practice law in the State of New York and in the District of Columbia in the United States.

Li was named a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader in 2016. She is also a member of the Hong Kong X-Tech Startup Platform Advisory Committee.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with JD Logistics in the past, and I look forward to working alongside the board and management team in JD.com’s continued journey toward innovation and social responsibility,” added Li.